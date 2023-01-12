Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Finalises Second Divorce

The 52-year-old philanthropist MacKenzie Scott officially split with Dan Jewett.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett, has been finalized, TMZ reported. Her divorce was recently finalised in Washington State, with the judge signing off on the split.

According to the paperwork that People magazine acquired, Scott and Jewett have signed a separation agreement that deals with how their assets and debts will be split. No request for spousal support was made. The 52-year-old philanthropist and Dan Jewett divorced in court documents approved by a judge in the state of Washington on January 4.

According to the news source, the philanthropist divorced her second husband in late September 2022, more than a year after the two had wed in March 2021. Prior to that, in 2019, Scott and her first husband, Jeff Bezos, made the announcement that their 25-year union was coming to an end. Their divorce was finally finalised in July of the same year.

Scott, a novelist and the third-wealthiest woman in the US, was married to Bezos for nearly 25 years and has four children with him. She reportedly parted ways with Bezos with a jaw-dropping $38.3 billion in Amazon stock, according to the New York Post.

Their divorce settlement included a 4% stake in the online retail giant, or 19.7 million shares. Under the agreement, Bezos kept 75% of the couple's Amazon stock along with voting control over her shares.

According to her website YieldGiving.com, Scott made a commitment to devote more than half of her income to charity and has since given at least $14 billion to 16,000 charities.