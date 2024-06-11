Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Donates $2 Millions For This Cause

MacKenzie Scott has pledged a $2 million grant to Birthing Beautiful Communities,

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has decided to donate a significant portion of her recent divorce settlement. Ms Scott, who became one of the world's richest women following the divorce settlement, has pledged a $2 million grant to Birthing Beautiful Communities, a doula program in Ohio. The donation aims to support Black mothers, babies and families in Ohio through the program.



Birthing Beautiful Communities is dedicated to providing necessary support to Black mothers during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum periods. Doulas ensure mothers receive proper care and assistance throughout the childbirth process, particularly in communities where maternal and infant mortality rates are disproportionately high.



Ms Scott's act of supporting marginalised communities is gaining attention on social media.



A user wrote on X, “This woman is always donating and I love it.”

Someone cheered, “And Another One for MacKenzie Scott!”

“How do I become friends with her?” a user quipped, while another praised, “What a woman.”

Someone called MacKenzie Scott their “favourite muse”, saying that her “giving will is changing lives every day,” adding that her “philanthropy helps people in need who need help straight away.”

Bravo Ms Scott. Your giving will and is changing lives everyday. Love that your philanthropy helps people in need who need help straightaway.

Jazmin Long, President & CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities, stated that the community was overjoyed and deeply grateful for this “transformative gift” from MacKenzie Scott. “This generous support propels Birthing Beautiful Communities into an exciting new chapter, empowering us to amplify our impact and further our mission of ensuring every mother, baby, and family receives the care and support they deserve,” she said.



After her multibillion-dollar divorce settlement, Ms Scott has given a significant sum of money to groups helping with things like maternal health, arts, education, housing and public health. She recently donated $17.3 billion to help underserved communities. In March, she gave $640 million to 361 groups.