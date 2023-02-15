Javed Khan Amrohi: 5 Points On The Veteran Actor

Javed Khan Amrohi wos born in Mumbai and graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He started his career with theatre. He appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and nearly dozen television shows.

Mr Amrohi gained popularity after portraying the character of a barber (named Karim) in 1980s television show Nukkad.

He also appeared in many popular films, such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq, and the 1988 TV series Mirza Ghalib. His last reported film credit was in Sadak 2 (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original Sadak.

Mr Amrohi was suffering from breathing issues and was bed-ridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in Mumbai, according to news agency PTI.