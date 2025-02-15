Jack The Ripper's Identity Revealed After 137 Years? Historian Makes Bold Claim

The 137-year-old mystery surrounding the identity of infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper, responsible for the brutal rape and murders of at least five women, may have been solved at last. British historian and self-proclaimed 'Ripperologist', Russell Edwards has claimed to have made the breakthrough, based on evidence recovered from one of the victims, according to a report in news.com.au.

Mr Edwards purchased a shawl belonging to one of the victims, Catherine Eddowes, 46, in 2007 which contained blood and semen. Eddowes was an orphan with a daughter and two sons who was killed on the same night as the Ripper's third victim.

Working as a prostitute, she was found brutally murdered at 1:45 am. Her throat was cut and she was disemboweled. Her face was also mutilated. As per reports, the shawl left at the crime scene belonged to the killer, not Eddowes.

Mr Edwards put the shawl through forensic testing where it was found to contain DNA from two separate people. He explained that the DNA work took over four years with issues such as contamination and "many other hurdles" slowing down the process.

"We tested the semen left on the shawl. When we matched that, I was dumbfounded that we actually had discovered who Jack the Ripper truly was."

One of the samples matched with a descendant of the female victim while the other matched the descendants of a Polish immigrant. Upon discovering this male's name, Mr Edwards was able to unravel the mystery with the serial killer's name being: Aaron Kosminski.

"When we matched the DNA from the blood on the shawl with a direct female descendant of the victim, it was the singular most amazing moment of my life at the time," said Mr Edwards.

"Considering his DNA is on the shawl that was at the murder scene and he was named, I have never considered anyone else to be the Ripper," Mr Edwards said.

Notably, Kosminski was born in Klodawa in central Poland in 1865. His family fled the imperial Russian anti-Jewish pogroms and emigrated to east London in the early 1880s. He lived close to the murder scenes.

While Mr Edwards stands firmly behind his claims, some scientists have disputed his testing process and the eventual outcome.