Lisa Kudrow Opens Up About Jennifer Aniston's Comment On 'FRIENDS' Audience

Lisa Kudrow played the charachter of Phoebe Buffay on the show.

Lisa Kudrow, who played the character of Phoebe Buffay on the American sitcom 'FRIENDS' has clarified a claim made about her time on the show by Jennifer Aniston, as per a report in the Independent. Earlier this year, Ms Aniston spoke with actor Quinta Brunson, who earlier questioned the sitcom's lack of diversity of characters, about her career, especially her role as Rachel Green. Ms Aniston discussed her experience performing scenes in front of a live audience at Variety's Actors on Actors interview series, revealing that Ms Kudow "hated when the audience laughed."

To this, Ms Kudrow told Entertainment Tonight, "No, that's not exactly... no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long."

She also disclosed in 2021 that she was the only member of the main cast who had never seen the entire run of the show.

During the reunion in 2021, Ms Kudrow participated with other cast members including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. She said that she found herself on-screen "traumatising"."There are seasons I've never seen," she said. Ms Aniston and Mr LeBlanc replied, "I've seen them all." She added: "Michel (Ms Kudrow's husband) and I started watching some of season four, which I thought I had watched."

Mr Perry asked her if she "enjoys" seeing the old episodes, to which she replied, "I'm mortified with myself, so he enjoys them more than I do."

"Why?" Ms Aniston questioned, "You're so good."

Mr Schwimmer continued by saying that he watched the series again with his daughter after a 17-year hiatus. He remarked, "It kinda sucked me into it," he said.