''Is Google Evil?'': Anupam Mittal On Removal Of Indian Apps From Play Store

Well-known startup founders are up in arms and have called out Google for its action.

Google's recent decision to remove popular apps by ten Indian developers from its Play Store, citing violations of billing policies, has ignited a wave of criticism and concerns. Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal, whose Shaadi.com app was removed by Google, took to X on Monday to raise concerns about the tech giant's treatment of Indian app developers and its unfair practices. In a lengthy thread titled, ''Is Google evil'', Mr Mittal discussed the nitty-gritty of the burning issue and busted the ''myths Google has been propagating.''

''Is Google evil? This a question that's on everybody's mind so let's try and understand the core of the issue in this thread,'' he wrote. Notably, the dispute primarily revolves around Google's imposition of fees ranging from 11% to 26% on in-app payments. Indian startups have long protested against what they deem as unfair practices by the US tech giant.

Read the thread here:

The core issue stems from Apple & Google's attempts to move the open Internet to a closed app ecosystem where they can lord over the Internet economy. They have already succeeded in muscling large swathes of the Internet and now want 100% dominance.



Current issue - Google wants… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 4, 2024

Now, to bust the myths Google has been propagating:



Claim 1: “These charges are because of infra and quality control”

Reality: If that's true, then why are these charges only for premium apps? Also, Google simply provides a link from the APK and provides no infra to app… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 4, 2024

''So, is Google evil? I will leave that for you to decide. But, one thing is certain: This is the new Digital East India Co. and if we don't put in the right safeguards now, nothing can prevent these companies from controlling our economic future. Thankfully, India has changed and we have a strong & proactive government that will not fall for BigTech's lies, deceit & manipulation of the judiciary. Jai Hind,'' he wrote in the last tweet.

So, is Google evil? I will leave that for you to decide.



But, one thing is certain: This is the new Digital East India Co. and if we don't put in the right safeguards now, nothing can prevent these companies from controlling our economic future.



Thankfully, India has changed… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 4, 2024

Earlier, he expressed his frustration at the removal of significant apps, declaring it a "dark day for India's Internet."

Apart from Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, and dating apps like Truly Madly and QuackQuack, vernacular video-streaming platform Stage, Balaji Telefilms' Altt, and audio streaming app Kuku FM were also removed. However, a few apps have now been reinstated after the companies complied with Google's policies.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday made it clear that the removal of apps by Google was unacceptable and that "startups will get the protection they need".