'Dark Day': Anupam Mittal As Google Drops Matrimony Apps From Play Store

Google's recent decision to remove popular apps by ten Indian developers from its Play Store, citing "non-compliance with billing policies," has ignited a wave of criticism and concerns.

Among the delisted apps are prominent matrimony names like Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, and dating apps like Truly Madly and QuackQuack. Vernacular video-streaming platform Stage, Balaji Telefilms' Altt, and audio streaming app Kuku FM have also been removed.

The move has triggered tensions between local internet firms and the tech giant and prompted strong reactions from key figures in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of matchmaking app Shaadi.com, expressed his dismay at the removal of significant apps, declaring it a "dark day for India's Internet."

“Today is a dark day for India Internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway at the Competition Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India," Mr Mittal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for…Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co and this Lagaan must be stopped,” he said and added the hashtag "EvilGoogle".

Vinay Singhal, the CEO of the OTT platform STAGE, whose app was delisted from the Play Store, also voiced his concerns and said that Google's recent actions contradicted its once-famous motto, "Don't be evil."

“STAGE app has been delisted from the Google Play Store today on notice of a couple of hours, just because we refused to give in to their monopolistic policy of allowing only their billing system inside the app. All of us have read about how East India Company took over our country about 400 years ago, this is how it must have felt when it was happening (and probably 100x more),” he said.

Mr Singhal directed his plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, applauding his efforts in building Digital India but highlighting the potential threat posed by "Digital East India Companies" like Google to the Indian startup ecosystem.

“100s of millions of Indians won't be able to use their favourite apps because of this. 10lac+ new people who download STAGE every month to consume content in their own dialects, will be deprived of it because of what Google did today,” he added.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of technology holding company Info Edge, proposed the establishment of India's own mobile app store in response to Google's actions.

“Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic," he wrote on X and tagged Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Lal Chand Bisu, the CEO of Kuku FM, criticised Google as the "most evil company for businesses" after the removal of their audio storytelling app.

"Google is the most evil company for businesses. Our Indian startup system is completely controlled by them," he said.

Speaking about a previous instance in 2019 when Google delisted Kuku FM without prior notice, Mr Bisu described it as the "worst days ever," talking about the impact on the team working tirelessly while their app was unavailable on the Play Store.

Facing a similar situation again, Mr Bisu stated, “We are now faced with no option but to accept their terms. This will completely destroy our business and make Kuku FM unaffordable for the majority of the country, but when have a monopoly cared about anything beyond itself.”

In a plea for intervention, Mr Bisu called on the Indian government “to step in and save the start-up ecosystem.”

The uproar comes amid Google's overwhelming dominance, holding over 97% of India's smartphone market.