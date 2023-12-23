iPhone 12 Found In Working Condition After Being Submerged In US River For 3 Months

The iPhone 12 survived in water for nearly 3 months. (Representative pic)

A diver cleaning a river in the United States recently found an Apple iPhone 12 all covered in algae. However, in a remarkable display of durability, the smartphone defied all expectations and emerged in perfect working condition even after spending around 3 months submerged in the Northern California Stanislaus River. According to Apple Insider, the unexpected discovery transpired when diver Lee discovered the algae-covered iPhone 12 in November. He cleaned up the phone and set it aside to dry out for a few days, following which he managed to switch on the phone after connecting a charger.

The iPhone 12 comes with an IP68 rating. According to Apple, the phone can last 30 minutes in 6-meter deep water. However, this one iPhone unit seems to be breaking the rules as it managed to remain functional even after being submerged in water for over 3 months. Speaking to Apple Insider, Lee shared his story of the discovery and revealed how he successfully managed to switch on the phone.

Lee discovered the mobile treasure while cleaning the Stanislaus River on November 10 and after drying the phone, he switched on the device after connecting it to a charger. The diver revealed that the phone lacked a passcode or face unlock setup due to which he was able to unlock it and access its stored data.

Lee told the outlet that the most recent item in the Photos app was a video captured on the river on September 4, suggesting that it had been submerged there for three months. He stated that he hasn't been able to get in touch with the owner of the iPhone but plans to reach out to the contacts.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. In 2022, a man in the United Kingdom who dropped his mobile phone in a river nearly a year ago was reunited with his device in working condition. A Facebook user Miguel Pacheco had made a post in a local group about finding an iPhone while canoeing in the Wye River. The man said that he took the phone home and dried it properly. The next day, he charged the device and was surprised to discover that it still worked.

The internet user revealed that the screensaver on the phone was a photo of a couple and the date it showed was August 13. Mr Pacheco then set out to find the owner. He then found out the couple's address in Edinburgh, UK, and sent the phone to them.