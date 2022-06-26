Man Reunited With Phone He Accidentally Dropped Into River 10 Months Ago

The phone was dried with the help of an airline compressor.

A man in the United Kingdom who dropped his mobile phone in a river nearly a year ago says he “can't believe” it has been returned to him in working condition.

Earlier this month, a Facebook user Miguel Pacheco had made a post in a local group about finding an iPhone while canoeing in the Wye River. The man said that he took the phone home and dried it properly. The next day, he then charged the device and was surprised to discover that it still worked.

The internet user revealed that the screensaver on the phone was a photo of a couple and the date it showed was August 13.

Mr Pacheco then set out to find the owner. The photo he shared was recognised by friends of the phone's owner Owain Davies and his fiancee Fiona Gardner.

As per BBC, Mr Pacheco then found out the couple's address in Edinburgh, UK, and sent the phone to them. Speaking to the media outlet, Mr Davies then revealed that he had lost his phone about 10 months ago when he, his friends and his fiancee tumbled into the river while canoeing.

“I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn't have stood up, and needless to say we fell in," he said, adding, "The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as it was in the water I realised the phone was gone.”

Mr Pacheco dried the device in and out with an airline compressor, before placing it in the airing cupboard overnight. Further, Mr Davies said that he was impressed by the Facebook user's efforts to bring his phone back to life.