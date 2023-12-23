This Is The Most Deleted App Of 2023. The Name Is...

The constant barrage of curated content and algorithmic feeds led to burnout.

Worldwide smartphone users exhibit swift decisions when it comes to downloading or uninstalling applications. The duration of retention largely hinges on user preferences and the popularity of the app. TRG Data Centers recently conducted an analysis of smartphone users' app uninstallation habits, unearthing some unexpected findings. The report delves into the data to offer insights into user behavior regarding the installation and removal of mobile applications.

According to the report, there are 4.8 billion social media users worldwide, which represents 59.9% of the global population and 92.7% of all internet users. Those that use social media use an average of 6.7 different networks each month, spending an average of 2 hours and 24 minutes on them per day.

According to the findings in the report, it was revealed that Instagram emerged as the social media platform most users were inclined to remove. The data indicates that in 2023, a staggering number of over 1 million individuals globally were actively searching for 'how to delete my Instagram account' each month. This equates to more than 12,500 searches per 100,000 people worldwide.

Interestingly, despite its origins as a digital scrapbook, Instagram has consistently maintained its position at the forefront of the social media landscape.

The report further states that despite all this trend, the app still boasts 2.4 billion active users worldwide. However, if a million people continue to seek deletion of their accounts every month, the 'Instagrammable' bubble could burst, potentially altering its landscape within a year.

This was followed by Snapchat, which first launched in 2011. Almost 130,000 people have looked to delete their Snapchat account per month this year. And while this is significantly less than Instagram, it's still a large part of their 750 million users.