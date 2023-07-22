Inside Rs 1,200 Crore Sprawling UK Mansion Bought By Indian Businessman

Hanover Lodge is an early nineteenth-century Grade II-listed mansion house.

Since Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia purchased a 113 million-pound ($145 million) London property in one of the largest residential transactions in the UK capital in recent years, interest in the inside views of this opulent estate has surged all over the world. The Hanover Lodge home is located at 150 Park Road and overlooks Regent's Park.

Here are some interior shots of the early nineteenth-century mansion that is currently making headlines across the world:

John Nash, who also constructed Buckingham Palace, designed the 2,400-square-metre mansion at 150 Park Road in 1827.

According to The Telegraph, Grade II-listed Hanover Lodge was at one time the residence of the French ambassador to the UK and has a gym, sauna, and gallery, as well as accommodation for in-house staff and a swimming pool that can be converted into a ballroom.

The mansion was owned as recently as two years ago by Goncharenko, the former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug, a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm.

He bought the property's outstanding lease in 2012 from Conservative Party peer Rajkumar Bagri for 120 million pounds, the person said.

The news portal further said that a spokesperson for the Ruia family said Hanover Lodge "became available at a price that makes it an attractive investment".

Mr Ruia and his brother Shashi co-founded India's Essar Group, which has major interests in energy, metals, technology, and retail.

Presently, the property "is under construction and became available at a price that makes it an attractive investment for the family office," William Rego, a spokesperson for the Ruia family office, said in an emailed statement.