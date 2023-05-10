Influencer Claims She And Her Boyfriend Used Part Of Her Knee To Cook Pasta

The lifestyle influencer has nearly 650,000 followers on TikTok

Spanish Influencer Paula Gonu during Club 113 podcast said that she included some of her own knee cartilage in a spaghetti bolognese she made for herself and her partner. The 30-year-old content creator, with 2 million followers on Instagram further revealed that she had part of her knee cartilage, called the meniscus, removed during surgery due to an injury.

According to the translation, the doctor asked Ms Gonu if she wants to keep the part with her. "I told him 'Yes,'" Gonu said.

She shared that the surgeon had used alcohol so that it stays that way for long. And a week later, Ms Gonu and her partner were joking around, and she thought of cooking her own knee.

"I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body," she said. "Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it."

She further described how she prepared the dish and added cartilage to the sauce before eating it with her boyfriend.

The lifestyle influencer has nearly 650,000 followers on TikTok and regularly posts videos and pictures on every subject.

Further in the conversation, she defended her actions by saying that many people consume the bones, cartilage, and other parts of 'worse animals,' so eating part of your own body shouldn't be viewed as taboo.

However, social media users soon expressed disgust in the comment section on YouTube.

A user asked, "At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?"

"I almost threw up a thousand times in the first few minutes talking about food," another added.



