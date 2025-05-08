Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Asola and Fatehpur Beri are known for training Delhi's nightclub bouncers. The villages' strongmen derive income from their physical prowess and training. Some aspire for security careers abroad while others dream of wrestling success.

Just beyond the bustling streets of Delhi lie the twin villages of Asola and Fatehpur Beri, renowned for producing a significant share of the capital's nightclub bouncers. Here, physical strength is more than just muscle-it's a way of life. The village has earned the moniker 'India's Strongest Village' due to its significant contribution to Delhi's private security personnel. If you search for 'India's or World's Strongest Village' on Google, the results show links related to Asola-Fatehpur Beri.

The transformation began when local wrestler Vijay Tanwar, after missing a spot on India's Olympic wrestling team, took up work as a bouncer. His success inspired many others in the village to follow suit, turning physical prowess into a livelihood. Today, it's estimated that a significant portion of Delhi's bouncers hail from Asola-Fatehpur Beri.

"I was the first bouncer from this village," Vijay Tanwar told CNN. "Then everyone followed my path. More than 300 musclemen work as bouncers in New Delhi's clubs and bars now."

They've learnt that pumping iron is a way to stay fit and earn a living.

"As they say, health is wealth. We are healthy, but we're also earning good money, able to send kids to good schools, eat well - what else does one need in life?" he said.

Young men in these villages engage in rigorous training sessions at local akharas (traditional wrestling arenas), performing hundreds of push-ups, sit-ups, and wrestling drills daily. This disciplined lifestyle, rooted in generations of wrestlers, has evolved into a unique profession: supplying bouncers to Delhi's vibrant nightlife scene.

The villagers maintain strict routines: abstaining from alcohol and tobacco, consuming protein-rich diets, and dedicating hours to physical training. This commitment not only ensures peak physical condition but also instills a sense of discipline and purpose.

"There is an element of the warrior in the Tanwars," said Ankur Tanwar, who opened the village's first gym, told The New York Times. "We fought with the Muslim invaders. We fought with the British."

"Much has changed in the last 20 years," he added, with a thoughtful pause. "We never thought we would be working in bars."

According to Business Insider, while the role of a bouncer offers financial stability, many in Asola-Fatehpur Beri view it as a stepping stone. Some aspire to careers in security services abroad, while others dream of returning to their wrestling roots. Regardless of the path, the village's legacy of strength and discipline continues to shape its identity and influence beyond its borders.

As the demand for security personnel grows in Delhi's expanding nightlife scene, Asola-Fatehpur Beri stands as an example of how tradition and modern needs can intertwine, forging a unique identity for this 'strongest village' of India.