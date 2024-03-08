Dehradun Woman Abused, Thrashed By Bouncers At Gurugram Club

An FIR has been registered against the bouncers by the Gurgaon Police (Representational)

A woman from Uttarakhand was allegedly thrashed by bouncers at a club in Gurgaon, the police said. The woman claimed the bouncers "tried to strangle" her and threw her out "without any reason", they said.

The incident that happened Wednesday evening was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the club.

According to the complaint filed by Aditi, who is from Dehradun, the incident took place at a club located at a service lane of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Signature Tower. She was at the club with her friends, she said in her complaint.

It was around midnight when four bouncers, two of them women, came and abused her, she said.

"They started abusing me without any reason and started fighting as I defended myself. During this, Megha (a bouncer) started hitting me. The male bouncers tried to strangle me and threw us out of the club. I sustained injuries to my neck, chest, and face and my T-shirt also got torn," she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bouncers for causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and common intention on Thursday, the police said.

"We have confiscated the CCTV footage from the club and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Manoj Verma.

