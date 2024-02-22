Indian Woman Spots 'Emily In Paris' Shoot From Her French Apartment, Shares Video

Ms Shah shared that she was in awe after she saw Emily

Content creator Shreya Shah couldn't believe her luck after she spotted the cast of the popular TV series 'Emily In Paris' shooting scenes for the upcoming season right under the apartment building she was staying in. Ms Shah who was on a trip to Paris shared the encounter through a video on her Instagram handle.

Describing her surreal moment, Ms Shah shared that when she opened her apartment curtains she saw the cast in action. In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Ms Shah shared that she was in awe after she saw Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins strutting in an electric blue pant-suit walking on the streets of Paris.

The caption of the video read, "One morning in Paris I opened my apartment curtains and saw the entire cast of Emily in Paris shoot for the new season! AND THIS WAS NOT A DREAM!! I couldn't film Emily because I was legit adoring her- saw her in an electric blue pant-suit walking towards her workplace in the series, which by the way was right in front of my apartment!! I think I have manifested this and it made my Paris trip EXTRAA special!"

See the viral video here:

The internet was quick to react to the video and many fans of the TV series expressed envy as well as admiration for Ms Shah's manifestation skills.

A user wrote, "You must be crazy rich to afford an apartment in THAT neighbourhood."

"Omgg! Crazyyyy! wish we could see Gabriel too," another user commented.

"You are very lucky Paris dream," the third user expressed.

"Manifestation truly works," the fourth user remarked.

"Dammnnn !!! A dream come true," the fifth user commented.

The fourth season of Emily In Paris is about to come out. However, there is no official release date for the new season. However, Netflix has shared an update on the show's filming schedule, and season 4 is set to be filmed in both Italy and Paris, starting January 15, 2024.



