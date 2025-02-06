Indian Traveller Says He Was Denied Entry At Northern Cyprus Border: "Just Like That. No Reason"

A traveller with an Indian passport, along with a Schengen visa and UK permanent residency, has claimed that he was denied entry at the Northern Cyprus border without any proper explanation. In a long Reddit post, the traveller, who didn't reveal his identity, said that he was planning a visit to Famagusta in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). However, when he arrived at the Deryneia border crossing, he was denied entry at the Northern Cyprus border. "Just like that. No reason, no further questions," the Redditor wrote, adding that the situation left him puzzled as they had successfully entered TRNC just two days earlier through the Nicosia border crossing.

"Travel isn't always smooth sailing, but I never expected to be outright denied entry without a proper explanation," wrote the Reddit user, who goes by Brugiamalayi, while sharing their ordeal online. "A few days ago, I was planning to visit Famagusta in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). I took the road from Southern Cyprus and reached the Deryneia border crossing, expecting a routine check. Instead, the border officer took one look at my Indian passport and said: Indian passport holders are not allowed," he added.

The user said while he was denied entry, two European travellers accompanying me passed through "without a hitch". "I was confused-because just two days earlier, I had entered TRNC through the Nicosia border crossing without any issue. When I mentioned this, the officer shouted at me: 'I don't care. This is a new rule; the rules have changed now.'," he explained.

Further, seeking clarity on the issue, the Original Poster (OP) said that emailed the TRNC embassy specifically about requirements for Indian passport holders. "Their response made things even more confusing: 'Please be advised that except for Syrian, Nigerian, or Armenian passport holders, there is no requirement to obtain a visa prior to travel to TRNC," he wrote.

Also read | Pune, Bengaluru Or Hyderabad: Delhi Techie Asks Which City Is The Best, Sparks Debate

"Honestly, the whole experience felt unfair. Whatever the reason, being singled out like that left a bad taste in my mouth," the user shared. He also mentioned that when he Googled reviews for the Turkish side of the border crossing, he came across several one-star ratings. He also found another traveller describing almost the exact same experience.

In the comments section, users shared similar experiences. "Yes, the Indian PP is often found lacking, especially compared to international counterparts. Western PPs go further and are often allowed entry to all sorts of places. Foreigners take one look at an Indian PP and dismiss us with a smirk. We just get shafted," wrote one user.

"You are not the only one. This is not the only border where Indian PP got this treatment. U can raise it formally to HCI representation in that country - won't help you but (BIG maybe) someone else," commented another.