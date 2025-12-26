Indian Techie In US Reveals Secret To Landing Jobs At Big Tech Companies

An Indian-origin techie who moved to the US and joined Microsoft has revealed the secret about what it takes to get hired at the big tech companies. Rishabh Jolly, who works as a senior product manager at Microsoft, stated that job seekers abroad underestimate the importance of referrals, especially when applying to the tech behemoths in Silicon Valley.

Jolly joined Microsoft in 2017 after pursuing an MBA at the University of Arizona. During his MBA journey, Jolly worked as a team lead on a Microsoft project, which allowed him to network and show his skills to an actual Microsoft product manager.

"First, you have to get the interview, and second, you have to pass it. For the first step, referrals are critical. Big Tech companies receive tens of thousands of résumés every month. A referral can push yours to the top of the stack," Jolly told Business Insider.

After the referral gets an applicant in front of the queue, Jolly explained that interviews needed to be approached differently to increase the chances of hiring.

"To prepare for interviews, I relied heavily on mock interviews. I reached out to peers who had been in the same boat and asked them to test me. They helped me refine my storytelling, practice answering metrics-driven questions, and pinpoint areas for improvement."

Jolly said that after his Microsoft interview, he received feedback that his stories were authentic and based on real experiences. This authenticity helped him land the job.

'Start Posting'

Jolly also urged new graduates to showcase their skills on LinkedIn, GitHub or through personal projects, which demonstrated passion and initiative.

"I started posting more consistently on LinkedIn during the pandemic. I shared lessons from my career, thoughts on product management, and observations about the industry."

Prior to his US move in 2015, Jolly studied engineering and computer science in India and worked as a software quality tester and engineer. Interested in the business side of technology, Jolly decided to leave his job and venture abroad. After graduation, he applied to around 200 jobs but only received three calls and passed two interviews. It was only after he changed his approach that better opportunities came his way.