Indian Passport Holder Explains Benefits Of 10-Year US Visa: "Best Travel Investment"

A vlogger recently shared compelling reasons why Indian passport holders should consider investing in a 10-year US visa, emphasising its long-term benefits for frequent travellers. The 10-year multiple-entry visa reduces the hassle of reapplying and provides flexibility for personal, professional, or leisure trips to the US. In a post on X, Ami Palan, who holds an Indian passport, highlighted that having a US visa often simplifies obtaining visas for other countries, as it signals credibility to immigration authorities worldwide. Moreover, for Indian passport holders, such a visa opens doors to global opportunities, including access to US territories and transit privileges, making international travel more convenient.

She wrote, "Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa, and it's one of the best travel investments I've made. For example, I can now get a Turkish e-Visa for just $60, a fraction of the standard cost. When I travelled to the UAE, I paid half the usual visa price, and it was visa-on-arrival & no prior hassle."

"With a valid US visa, Indian passport holders get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries, making travel more affordable and convenient. Also, with a US visa, countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines allow visa-free entry, making last-minute trips much easier," she added.

See the tweet here:

Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa, and it's one of the best travel investments I've made.



For example, I can now get a Turkish e-Visa for just $60, a fraction of the standard cost.

When I traveled to the UAE, I paid half the usual visa price, and it was visa-on-arrival &… — Ami Palan (@markmeyourze) December 24, 2024

Many users praised the vlogger for sharing the clever tip, while others flooded the comments section with questions and opinions. One user wrote, "Smart move. Access to a broader range of countries with less hassle can really enhance spontaneous travel plans."

Another commented, "True. I went to Dubai, and the immigration officer just glanced at my US visa, asked to smile in front of camera, stamped passport, gave me 10gb sim card and let me go. No questions asked. It's truly amazing how countries trust US visa affixed on passport."

"I went to Taiwan and Macedonia without a visa and when the officer saw the US visa they did not even ask questions at Seoul and Helsinki. Elevates the weak passport," wrote a third.

A fourth added, "Also, it's easier to get visas to other countries, too. Once they see the US visa on your passport, they feel more comfortable granting you the visa for their country."