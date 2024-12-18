Indian-Origin Professor Complains Of Low Salaries In UK Universities: "Absolute Joke"

An Indian-origin professor In the UK has voiced concerns about the country's salary structure, particularly for contractual academic staff, warning that low wages are leading to a brain drain. Anant Sudarshan, an Associate Professor at the University of Warwick's Department of Economics, took to X to highlight the issue, revealing that UK academic salaries have become so uncompetitive that he has lost potential hires to Indian universities.

"UK salaries are becoming an absolute joke, especially for contractual staff. I have failed to hire people eligible for the UK's special high-potential individual visa because a government* university in India is willing to pay them slightly more in absolute terms than here," he wrote on X.

Although the UK may appear attractive on paper due to purchasing power parity, Mr Sudarshan noted that the country is losing its appeal to top academic talent worldwide. "To be clear - there is no comparison in absolute terms on average and thus for most people (although PPP looks different). But on the margins, for the best people, the UK is now stunningly unattractive, especially in academia," he added.

UK salaries are becoming an absolute joke especially for contractual staff. I have failed to hire people eligible for the UKs special high potential individual visa because a *government* university in *India* is willing to pay them slightly more *in absolute terms* than here. — Anant Sudarshan (@anantsudarshan) December 16, 2024

The professor also responded to criticism that his comparison was flawed, providing further clarification on his earlier statement. He explained that while India's UGC pay scales may be lower, some short-term project staff in India can earn more in absolute terms than their UK counterparts. He noted that some UK contract teachers earn around 30,000 pounds (approximately Rs 30 lakh) annually. However, when adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), this amount is equivalent to about Rs 7.5 lakh per year, which is comparable to or even lower than what some Indian project staff earn.

The debate took a racist turn when some users criticised him for considering hiring international candidates over UK citizens. A few even suggested he "go back" to his home country.

When someone suggested that he "Hire citizens," he responded by emphasising that the issue isn't about citizenship, but rather about the low pay. He clarified that the low salaries affect everyone, regardless of citizenship, stating, "The point isn't whether someone is a citizen or not. The point is whoever is hired is paid too little – citizens don't get more."

Another user said, "Why anyone would live in the UK is beyond me. The US has much higher pay and better research. Australia has far better weather. Europe has a better quality of life. India has much better food and culture. On top of that the rudeness, racism and lack of safety."



