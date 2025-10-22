Indian Entrepreneur Decides To Leave Canada Over Bureaucratic Troubles, Post Viral

An Indian-origin entrepreneur running an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Foodtech platform in Canada has gone viral after announcing his plans to leave the country. Maulik Pandya, the CEO and founder of Eatance, took to LinkedIn to announce his decision after enduring a bureaucratic nightmare where he faced a "new trap from the Canadian system" almost every day.

"We are leaving Canada. We made this decision through tears. We are dissolving our beautiful nest we built with love as family of four with two wonderful daughters," wrote Pandya.

"We did not come to this lightly. We have spent many sleepless nights, cried and watched our mental health and physical health fade," he added.

Pandya said his family's journey in Canada was cut short owing to the bureaucratic hurdles that led to issues regarding her daughter's education and the company's future. Pandya said he kept losing money while paying taxes, creating jobs and contributing to the economy.

"Many countries provide a single window for startups and for businesses. In Canada we met delays and traps. It felt as if our innocent children became targets. That is our lived experience," he said.

Pandya added he was planning for his child to continue their education in the UAE or India. "Our decision is simple. We are not asking for anything more. We are closing this chapter and moving forward for the sake of our children and our peace," he said.

'Come Back To India'

As the post gained significant traction online, a section of social media users sympathised with Pandya, whilst others advised him to return to India and expand his company.

"This is heartbreaking to read. After such an immense effort, I deeply admire your strength and resolve to make this decision for your family's well-being and future," said one user, while another added: "I hope you are coming back to India. Use the learning, life lessons and build your next venture in India. In next six months, you will heal your trauma and have a more cheerful life."

A third commented: "It's heartbreaking to see how often brilliant minds are pushed away by red tape. But sometimes, what feels like an ending is actually a redirection, back to where you're meant to build."

A fourth said: "I am praying for you and the family, and I wish you the very best as you build your next chapter in business and life. It takes a very strong person to make this type of decision, Maulik."