"Indian, But Also Proud To Be American": Udemy Co-Founder Shares How Diwali Has Evolved In The US

Indian‑origin Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani recently shared a touching reflection on his dual identity in his Diwali greeting to followers in the United States. Biyani, who was born and raised in the US to immigrant parents, described how celebrating Diwali in Denver serves as a reminder of both his heritage and his adopted home. He recalled how, years ago, the festival's presence in his neighborhood was minimal. But now, he sees more celebrations, more curiosity, and more acceptance.

In a post on X, he reflected on Diwali's evolution in the US and its growing popularity. He expressed pride in being Indian and American, celebrating Diwali in Denver with his family, including his wife, brother, sister-in-law, and mother. The celebration became more meaningful when his brother mentioned their four-year-old neighbour, who was eager to join the festivities after experiencing a mini Diwali celebration last year.

Biyani reflected on his childhood in a US suburb, where Indians made up only 20% of the population, and nobody asked him about Diwali. He noted that back then, Indian Americans were often stereotyped, likened to Apu, the convenience store owner from The Simpsons. However, he believes the situation has changed dramatically, and now he's seen increasing curiosity and acceptance of Indian culture across the US, beyond just liberal areas like Denver and Oakland. Despite reports of rising anti-India sentiment, Biyani feels more optimism, finding it normal for a 4-year-old to be curious about his culture.

"When I was young, I lived in a suburb with 20% Indians and still nobody ever asked me about Diwali. That was still the era when Indian Americans were most associated with Apu, the convenience store owner from the Simpsons. Yet today in 2025, I found nothing odd about a 4-year-old who is curious about my culture and where my parents are from. In fact, I've found that over my 30+ years here I have felt more and more curiosity and acceptance all around the country (not just in liberal enclaves like Denver and Oakland)," he wrote.

Today's Diwali and it reminds me of why I'm Indian but also why I'm proud to be American.



My wife and I are in Denver with my brother, his wife, and my mom. We've decorated the house and are preparing a feast for this evening.



Then my brother makes an interesting comment - says… — Gagan Biyani 🏛 (@gaganbiyani) October 20, 2025

He firmly established that no other place ever felt like home to him like the United States did. No place outside of India accepts his people the way America does, and he's proud to be celebrating his culture in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

"We constantly hear about how divisive America is. But I've traveled nearly everywhere - 60+ countries, often solo, including 15 times to India. America has its problems and it sucks to see the recent backsliding but the big picture is very clear to me. No place feels like home to me like the US of A. No place outside of India accepts my people the way America does. I'm proud to be celebrating my culture in the land of the free and the home of the brave," he added.