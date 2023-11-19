'Make Sure...': Sunil Chhetri's Request To Every Indian Supporter At Narendra Modi Stadium

India was bowled out for 240 in 50 overs.

India is playing against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The hosts, India, were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs as Australian bowlers came out in full force and never let India off the hooks. Amid this, Indian football star Sunil Chhetri had a unique request to every fan and supporter of the Indian cricket team present at the stadium.

In a post on X, the footballer wrote, "To every Indian supporter in the stadium - make sure that our bowlers run up to a roar for every SINGLE BALL." He added that the team has played extremely well in the tournament and it is time to give them an unforgettable game. "This team has given us 10 flawless games. Let's give them an unforgettable one. Pull these boys over the line."

This team has given us 10 flawless games. Let's give them an unforgettable one. Pull these boys over the line. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 19, 2023

Since being shared, many internet users expressed support to Mr Chettri's request.

"Absolutely! Cheers for our bowlers," said a user.

"Let's create a symphony of victory in the stadium! ROAR MODE: ON!" remarked another person.

A third added, "The Indian audience has played a big role our team's wins this tournament; The energy has been sensational. With this crowd behind them, they stand every chance there is of winning this thing!"

"Well said, Skipper," said another user.

Meanwhile, a fan invaded the pitch and hugged Virat Kohli in a massive security breach at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. During the 14th over of the match, a fan with a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt rushed inside and went on to hug Kohli before he was detained by the stadium security. The fan was swiftly removed from the ground and the match was resumed without any delay. Earlier, Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field in the much-anticipated encounter against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team.