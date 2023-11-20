'5.1 Crore CrYING': Woman Shares Nation's Heartbreak After India Loses To Australia

"It's literally true," added a user.

The Indian cricket team's dream of lifting the trophy of the Cricket World Cup 2023 ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, and won the title for the sixth time in their history. Indian cricket team, who was undefeated throughout the semi-finals, was left heartbroken. Not only the team, fans and supporters of the game were sad too and many expressed their pain on social media. Similarly, a user took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed her sentiment.

OTT platform Disney+Hotstar witnessed 5.9 crore concurrent viewers on Sunday. However, the real show on the live-streaming site materialised at 5.1 crore viewers. A user, who goes by the name "S" on the microblogging site, smartly labelled that photo as "5.1 CrYING," capturing the general emotions of the Indian team's fans and supporters. This photo ended up being the perfect representation of India's heartbreaking defeat at the World Cup, leaving spectators and supporters alike in tears. It instantly went viral on the platform and amassed six lakh views and four thousand likes.

"Want to say how creative this is but this is sad at the same time," said a user.

"Its literally true," added another user.

A third person added, "humor based on collective pain."

"Wins the #WCC2023 finals meme contest clearly," said a user.

"Plus another 50M+ crying infront of their tv screens," remarked another user.

Meanwhile, chasing a target of 241 runs, Australia rode on Travis Head's 120-ball 137 to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title. Cummins had nothing but praise for his side after the match, having executed the perfect plan to outdo the Indian side on the big occasion.