In Pics: This Is What Freezing Antarctica Weather Does To Food

French astrobiologist Cyprien Verseux was conducting research in Antarctica when the temperatures dipped to as low as -60 degrees Celsius. In conditions like that, he decided to check how the food we eat every day behaves in such low temperatures.

On Instagram, Mr Verseux posted a series of photos showing what happens to food in the cold, harsh environment of Antarctica. He checked if -60 degrees Celsius would allow for some cooking outside, however, he revealed that his experiment was not a good idea.

"Lunch on the roof was not a good idea," Mr Verseux wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

The French astrobiologist shared an image of his spaghetti meal which was frozen even before he could put his fork in his mouth. The photo showed the pasta wrapped around a floating fork.

"Fresh eggs," Mr Verseux wrote while sharing a picture of frozen eggs in a frying pan.

When Mr Verseux tried to fry eggs, the yolk froze in mid-air before falling into the frying pan. The picture showed eggshells floating in the air.

The astrobiologist even tried making Raclette.

Raclette is a dish of Alpine shepherds. Mr Verseux revealed that the dish made with chees over the heat also reacted in the same way to extreme frost. His picture showed a pan floating in the air, with stone-like Raclette acting as a stand for the dish plate.

Mr Verseux tried making honey toast at -65 degrees Celsius.

In another image, Mr Verseux showed an attempt to spread honey on a slice of bread. This time it was the spoon that hung in the air.

Since being shared, Cyprien Verseux's stunning pictures have garnered thousands of likes and comments. While some users called the images "modern masterpieces," others simply called them "amazing".

"looks like an art installation," wrote one shocked user. "That's impressive!!!!!" said another. A third user commented, "Oh my god, unbelievable, how do you survive out there." "Absolutely incredible. Contemporary art," added fourth.