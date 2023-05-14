In Pics: Salman Khan's Special Wish For His Mother Wins Internet

Salman's fans flooded the comment section with reactions.

On Mother's Day, actor Salman Khan took to his social media handle to share adorable pictures with his mother, Salma.

The actor shared two pictures on his Twitter handle. In the first picture, the actor can be seen happily posing with his mother and in the second picture, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek.

Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay."

The post soon went viral and Salman's fans flooded the comment section with reactions.

A user commented, "The word 'mother' is a complete creation in itself, best wishes to all of you on Mother's Day."

Another user wrote, "Cute."

The third user commented, "Blessed son you're."

Meanwhile, the superstar has shared a video in which he is seen with his niece Ayat Sharma. In the video, clicked ahead of Salman Khan's show in Kolkata, he is seen hanging out with his niece. In the clip, Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma are seen walking up and down a room while shaking their hands. Towards the end of the clip, the two are even seen dancing together.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, "Following Mamu's footsteps. #dabanggreloadedkolkata." In response to the post, Tanuj Virwani wrote: "Made my day [heart emoji]." Maanayata Dutt wrote, "Mashallah!! Adorable [heart emoji]."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde. He will be seen next in Tiger 3.