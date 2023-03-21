In Pics: New York Loft Where Heath Ledger Died Sells For $14.25 Million

Heath Ledger had been renting the home and was found dead in one of the bedrooms.

An apartment in Lower Manhattan, New York City, where late Australian actor Heath Ledger passed away 15 years ago has been sold for a whopping $14.25 million, according to The New York Post.

The news outlet reported that, located in Soho at 419-421 Broome St., Ledger had rented the 4,400-plus-square-foot unit for roughly $25,000 a month. Property records obtained by The Post show the home sold last month to an anonymous LLC in an off-market deal.

Although the buyer has not been named in the report, title documents reportedly suggest that the sale is in the name of an unidentified limited liability company.

According to The New York Times, the building was made in 1873, and it was designed by the architect Griffith Thomas, whose prolific mid-19th-century work included the New York Life Insurance Building and the construction of a cavernous ballroom for Caroline Astor, the 19th-century socialite who was known, historically, as "the Mrs Astor."

Mr. Ledger died of an accidental overdose (a combination of painkillers and sleeping pills) at the age of 28 in his New York apartment in January 2008.

The Australian-born star was popularly known for his critically acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, in which he played the role of the Joker. The actor even received various accolades for it, including a posthumous Academy Award in 2009.

After a few years of his death, actor Heath Ledger's father, Kim Ledger, opened up about how the late Oscar-winning actor was completely aware of the drugs he took before dying and said his sister, Katie, even warned Ledger about the prescription medications.

"It was totally his fault. It was no one else's. He reached for them. He put them in his system. You can't blame anyone else in that situation."