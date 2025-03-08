Hollywood Star Steve Carell Supports Los Angeles Students, Covers Prom Costs After Devastating Wildfires

Hollywood actor Steve Carell, famous for his iconic role as Michael Scott in the US version of The Office, has shown his generosity once again. Earlier this week, Carell delivered a heartfelt message to six high schools in Los Angeles, announcing his partnership with a charity to cover the costs of their upcoming proms.

This gesture comes as a much-needed relief for the schools and students, who have faced significant challenges due to the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles earlier this year, causing widespread destruction.

"Attention. Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement," he declared in a video message, playfully channeling his iconic character from the hit sitcom.

In a nod to his infamous "Scott's Tots" episode, where his character revealed he'd paid for the college tuition of a group of underprivileged students, Carell shared his latest surprise.

While Steve's character didn't follow through with his promise in the show, the actor is following through with his most recent pledge.

"I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids. And Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets," he said in the video.

"And if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets. It's a pretty good deal. Have fun. Enjoy the prom, and remember, this is Steve Carell."