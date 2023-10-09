In Pics: Israel-Hamas War, Deadliest Attack On Israel In 50 Years

Israel-Hamas conflict is becoming worse by the hour, with shootouts between security forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli Defence Forces termed the Hamas attack as the "worst massacre of innocent citizens in Israel's history" and called the terror group "more barbaric and brutal than ISIS".Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to reduce Hamas' hideouts in Gaza to rubble in response to the attack.

Over 600 Israelis and around 370 people in Gaza have been killed since Hamas launched a sudden and extensive attack on Saturday. More than 5,000 rockets were fired towards Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in just 20 minutes after it declared Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

A US official revealed on Sunday that several Americans died in the unexpected land, sea, and air attack on Israel by Hamas. Additional information, such as the precise number of Americans killed or their names, was not provided by the official. US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel, showing Washington's "unwavering" support in the face of escalating attacks by Hamas.

Many landmark buildings like the Empire State Building in New York was seen illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag. New York City Mayor Eric Admas said, "New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day - but we do so with extra resolve tonight."

The official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was also lit up to show support to the country. British PM Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that UK was standing with Israel "unequivocally" and that London was working to ensure the world speaks in one voice, as per a report in Reuters.

As per Reuters, this is the bloodiest escalation in decades which saw Palestinian groups breach Israel with rockets and terrorists roaming Israeli border towns and killing civilians and Israel countering with air-strikes on the Gaza strip.

