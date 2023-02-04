In Pics: Brazilians Created The Longest Sub Sandwich Line In The World

Public attendees were later given sandwiches after the event.

Perdigao, a Brazilian food company, earned a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 1,180 submarine sandwiches. To commemorate the city of Sao Paulo's 469th birthday, the company went all out and broke the record for the longest line of torpedo (submarine) sandwiches, according to Guinness World Records.

And with an impressive line made of 1,180 sandwiches, Perdigao claimed the Guinness World Records title this past January 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Ibirapuera Park was selected by the company as the location for setting this world record. The location is one of Latin America's biggest urban parks.

The record-keeping organisation said that "Mortadella is one of the company's most important products, and it's widely known across the country. For the attempt, the company used its Mortadela Ouro. The record-breaking event was organised as part of one of the company's promotional events called "Mortandela Week, with N de Niver Sampa," which took place from January 22nd to the 31st.

Guinness World Records official adjudicator Carlos Tapia was present to supervise the attempt and ensure that all rules were adhered to. He counted every single sandwich and made sure that each one was at least 30 centimetres long.

Marcel Sacco, the global vice president of marketing and new business at Perdigao, said that "for Sao Paulo's birthday, we wanted to offer a gift that reflected the grandeur and history of one of the largest metropolises in the world."

"As gastronomy is one of the city's greatest cultural treasures and Mortadela Ouro Perdigao is an icon, we thought big and created the largest line of torpedo sandwiches in the world, conquering a prestigious Guinness World Records title."

"This is how we celebrate the city in style and make history with a new record provided by Mortadela Ouro Perdigao."