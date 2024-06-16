In Pics: 5 Existing Royal Families In India And Their Lavish Lifestyles

Although they cannot run a kingdom anymore, they still own palaces and forts

India is known to be a land of several kingdoms ruled by nawabs and maharajas who lived in opulence and grandeur. However, hundreds of royal families were stripped of their princely rights when the monarchy was abolished in the country in 1971. Despite that, there are still a handful of Indian royal families who have managed to survive, by adapting to modern times.

Although they cannot run a kingdom anymore, they still own palaces and forts. Most royal families earn substantial revenue by transforming palaces into heritage sites and luxury hotels. They continue to live a majestic life of luxury, by holding ancestral assets, landholdings, and artefacts, left by their ancestors. Some royals have also carved a niche as politicians, philanthropists and even athletes.

Here are five royal Indian families you probably didn't know still exist:

The Mewar dynasty

The Mewar dynasty in Udaipur, known for great kings like Maharana Pratap, is led by His Royal Highness Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th guardian of the House of Mewar. Mr Singh, also a successful businessman, is the head of the HRH Group of Hotels, which has over 10 hotels under it. Several of his properties, such as the Lake Palace and the Fateh Prakash Palace, are overseen by the Taj Group of Hotels. He has also opened a museum of antique cars in the city and manages his father's crystal collection.

The Wadiyar Dynasty

The Wadiyar Dynasty, which traces its lineage to the Yaduvanshi clan associated with Lord Krishna, is headed by Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar. The family owns one of the most famous silk brands known as The Royal Silk of Mysore, started by the King's uncle, Srikantadatta. The Wadiyar Dynasty also boasts an impressive array of properties, including palaces, forts, and estates. It is rumoured that the family has assets worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Vilas Palace, used to be the official residence of the Wadiyar dynasty and the seat of the Kingdom of Mysore.

The Gaekwads of Baroda

The Gaekwads are known for inheriting the 187-room Laxmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world. Known to have originated from Pune, the ancestral family settled in Baroda in the 18th century. 52-year-old Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is currently the head of the royal family of Baroda. Apart from Laxmi Vilas Palace, the family also has 2,000 acres of prime real estate, and 600 acres of land, worth over Rs 20,000 crores.

Mr Gaekwad also had a notable cricketing career and had represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and participated in six first-class matches as a top-order batsman. He also held the position of president of the Baroda Cricket Association. Apart from that, he also controls a temple trust that runs 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras.

The Royal Family of Jodhpur

The family owns the world's largest private residence in Jodhpur, Umaid Bhavan, along with Mehrangarh Fort, also among the largest forts in the world. A part of the Umaid Bhawan Palace is open to tourists, and the rest is managed by the Taj Group of Hotels.

Currently, Maharaj Gaj Singh II is the titular head of the family, who also served as Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago a few years back. In 1992, Maharaja Gaj Singh founded the Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girls' Public School, a testament to his commitment to education.

The Royal Family of Jaipur

The Royal Family of Jaipur are the descendants of a Rajput clan known as the Kachhwahas, who claim descent from Kush, son of Ram. His Highness Bhawani Singh was the last titular head of Jaipur. While he had no son, in 2002 he adopted his daughter's elder son, Padmanabh Singh, who succeeded him as head of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur upon his death.

In 2011, Padmanabh, who is a national-level polo player and fashion icon, became the Maharaja of Jaipur. The royal family owns the magnificent Rambagh Palace and has leased it to the Taj Hotel Group to manage.