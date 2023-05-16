In Attempt To Break Guinness Record, Nigerian Chef Cooks For More Than 90 Hours

Chef Hilda Baci is now waiting for confirmation from Guinness World Records.

A Nigerian chef is aiming to break the Guinness world record for cooking non-stop. By Monday, Hilda Baci has already cooked for more than 90 hours, according to the BBC. Ms Baci started cooking at 4 pm on May 11 and till now, has prepared more than 100 dishes. These include jollof rice, different types of rice and pasta, and akara - a popular street food made from deep-fried beans - as per the outlet. The 27-year-old has already broken the record of cooking for 87 hours and 46 minutes, set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

She is now waiting for official confirmation from Guinness before claiming the world record.

we're aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record 💫 https://t.co/loGnAY8yKE — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 15, 2023

Ms Baci has been posting glimpses from her marathon cooking session on Instagram. It shows several Nigerian politicians and other celebrities visiting the venue to cheer her.

A doctor has also been stationed there to keep an eye on her health.

In one of the videos on her Instagram channel, Ms Baci is seen leaving the venue with a medic who later massages her feet.

Before this, Ms Baci participated in another cooking competition. In 2021, she won the Jollof Faceoff competition, which was meant to find the best cook of the country's extremely popular rice dish.

"Been preparing for this for 5 years. I lost 20+kg and made a lifestyle change to enable me be fit for this challenge and by God I'll be victorious this wouldn't be a win for just me it'll be a win for all the women in Africa," she wrote on Instagram last month.

The cooking feat took place in Lekki in Lagos State in Nigeria.