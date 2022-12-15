Imran Khan's 'Secret' Daughter: 5 Points On Tyrian White

The girl was allegedly born out of wedlock with Mr Khan's former lover Sita White, who took legal action against the former premier in the US, according to news agency PTI.

In 1997, a court in California passed a default judgement declaring Tyrian White as Mr Khan's daughter after he refused to take a DNA test.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has failed to acknowledge Tyrian White as his daughter. She lives in London. In June, Imran Khan's ex wife Jemima shared her photo on Twitter on the occasion of Father's Day.

The complaint against Mr Khan refers to an affidavit by him for the bypolls held in August 2022 for nine constituencies in the National Assembly. By not mentioning his daughter's name, Mr Khan did not act as "sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution," it said.