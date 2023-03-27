'Im Throwing It Out': Residents In US City Are Receiving Unwanted Uber Eats Food Delivery

There is no information about who is placing these orders. (Representational Image)

Residents in a northeast Los Angeles neighbourhood have received a string of food deliveries that are delivered to their doorsteps despite not being ordered.

According to a Los Angeles Times report residents near Range View Avenue in the Highland Park neighbourhood have received deliveries of chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, pastries, coffee and other items, they have not ordered from Uber Eats.

The unwanted and mysterious deliveries started coming in February and many residents told LA Times that a few residents had received multiple deliveries per day. Residents are not sure if it is spam or a prank.

There is no information about who is placing these orders. The deliveries are using the names of other people.

"The drivers always laugh at the situation," Range View resident Will Neal, a documentary filmmaker, said.

Will Neal received his first unwanted delivery on February 25 and till now he has received 40 mysterious deliveries to his house.

He added, "It is kind of remarkable what they are able to do with a pancake sandwich."

While some residents are eating the food, some have been throwing it and others have donated it to local charities.

I don't trust it - I'm throwing it out," Dean Sao, a nearby Pasadena City College carpenter, told the outlet. "I don't know who's doing it. We were joking at first: It must be Elon Musk - I don't know who else could afford it."

Morgan Currier, who received 30 deliveries, told the outlet that she had the delivery driver call the number that was associated with the order, and it had been disconnected.

A spokesperson from Uber told Fox Business that the company has launched an investigation into the source of the orders and has "taken action" against a number of accounts.