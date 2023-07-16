'I'm Easily Distractible': Christopher Nolan On Not Having A Smartphone

Mr Nolan said that he has a "good reason" for staying away from a smartphone.

In this digital age, almost everyone uses a smartphone for various reasons. Some find it more convenient for work, for others, it is a good way to pass the time when bored. However, this is not the case with Hollywood director Christopher Nolan, who recently directed the movie 'Oppenheimer'. The director, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed the reason why he doesn't have a smartphone.

He also revealed that he uses a computer without an internet connection to write the scripts for his movies. "My kids would probably say I'm a complete Luddite," Mr Nolan told the outlet. However, he thinks that "technology and what it can provide is amazing".

The Oscar nominee added that he has a "good reason" for staying away from a smartphone. "My personal choice is about how involved I get. It's about the level of distraction. If I'm generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn't be very useful for me," he explained.

He continued, "I'm easily distractible so I don't really want to have access to the internet every time when I'm bored. I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me."

The director of 'The Dark Knight' also spoke about his distaste for communicating with people by email. He stated that he has "never been particularly interested in communicating with people in that way. I just calling people from a landline."

"I mean, everybody finds their own way to communicate with people and deal with things," he continued telling The Hollywood Reporter.

The hugely anticipated film 'Oppenheimer' is set to be released on July 21. The movie is based on the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, which was an effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.