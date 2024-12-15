"I Take Drugs, Just Don't...": Australian CEO's Bizarre Christmas Party Speech Goes Viral

The CEO of Australian recruitment firm Sharp and Carter has sparked controversy after a video of his unconventional speech at the company's Christmas party surfaced online. In the footage, Mr Carter openly discussed his recreational drug use and offered candid advice on workplace relationships.

"I take drugs myself; I just don't do it at work events. Because that's when things get really out of hand. If you take drugs at the Christmas party, you will be fired. It's a really strong rule," Mr Carter said in the footage quoted by news.com.au.

He also cautioned staff against pursuing romantic trysts with colleagues, warning that it's not a wise decision, especially if they're already in a committed relationship. "If you want to cheat on your partner, I would recommend 2024 has been a stark reminder it is probably not wise to cheat on your partner with someone at work. If you are single, we've got lots of people who have met their partner here," he remarked.

Although the CEO intended his speech to be a humorous and tongue-in-cheek warning to his employees about the pitfalls of workplace holiday parties, he didn't anticipate it would be taken literally or shared beyond the company. He revealed to Herald Sun that he had been giving a similar speech to his employees for seven years, cautioning them about the dangers of workplace relationships and substance abuse during holiday parties. However, he admitted that if he had known his speech would be leaked, he would have chosen his words more carefully to avoid misinterpretation.

"I probably would have chosen to use my words a bit differently if I knew that. But regarding the content, I haven't been exposed for sexually harassing dozens of staff, or caught in a compromising position, or passed out in a ditch. The intention is to look after and care for my people so they don't do damage to themselves and others," he told the Herald Sun.

"As 203 people we are representative of society, and in society, that happens—people take drugs, people cheat on their partner, and I'm just trying to get ahead of that. I don't want to clean up their mess afterwards. I'm trying to get ahead of it." he added.

Clarifying his comments on drug use, Mr Carter revealed that he hadn't used drugs in about five years. However, he added that he doesn't see a philosophical issue with recreational drug use in social settings. He further emphasised that his concern is not about his employees' personal choices, but rather about maintaining a professional and safe work environment.