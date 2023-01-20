'I Have Drugs Worth ? 20 Cr In My Boots': Honest Cocaine Dealer Tells UK Cops

The honest drug dealer Kieran Grant was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In any incident involving the seizure or busting of a drug racket, the police officers generally need to interrogate the suspects to get the exact location of the drugs. But in an unusual, or what could be called bizarre, incident, British police got the location of a huge consignment of cocaine by just asking one question. Because the drug dealer gave them an immediate and straightforward answer.

According to the police release, drug courier Kieran Grant was stopped on the M11 by the Essex Police at about 10.30 p.m. on March 31 after checks on the Skoda Fabia he was driving showed it was uninsured.

Once the 40-year-old drug dealer came out of the car, the police patrol asked him if there was anything in the car that the cops should be aware of, and he quickly admitted to officers that he had a large amount of drugs in his boot.

"In the boot," Grant quickly responded.

He gave the following response when asked what was in the boot: "Drugs, a lot of them. Cocaine."

Well, Grant was absolutely true to his words.

When the officers examined him and his car, they discovered two "bags for life" in the boot that contained a total of 19 wrapped bricks of cocaine weighing 19 kg.

According to the police, the drugs have a wholesale value of GBP 665,000 (Rs 6,65,00,000) and a street value of about GBP 1.9 million (Rs 19,00,00000) or more.

"This was a sizeable seizure of drugs, which were undoubtedly destined for the streets of Essex. We know all too well the harm that drugs cause, both to those who take them and those involved in their supply," said Detective Sergeant Leo Fordham of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

"In this case, driving an uninsured car proved to be Grant's downfall and outed him as a complicit criminal courier, and he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars for his actions."

Grant admitted the charges against him, and the court sentenced him to a total of eight years in jail on January 13.