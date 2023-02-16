Hyundai, Kia Offer Software Upgrade In US After TikTok Challenge Triggers Car Thefts

Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp will offer software upgrades to 8.3 million US vehicles.

Following many incidents of car theft in the US using a technique made popular on TikTok and other social media platforms, Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. will deliver software updates to 8.3 million US vehicles in an effort to reduce the number of thefts.

According to a release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobiliser and will provide it free of charge to vehicle owners. The software updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

According to the statement, this initiative is in response to a nationwide TikTok social media challenge that has led to at least 14 confirmed crashes and eight fatalities.

TikTok videos demonstrating how to steal cars manufactured from 2015 to 2019 that lack push-button ignitions and immobilising anti-theft devices have spread across the United States.

The automakers will also give their customers a window sticker warning potential thieves that the car has anti-theft features.

Beginning later this month and continuing in successive phases over the following few months, Hyundai will send the stickers and implement the software changes.

The free upgrade will be offered for 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles in the United States, the automakers and NHTSA said.

"Concurrently, the companies have been working with law enforcement agencies to provide more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states."