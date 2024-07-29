'Humiliated': US Nurse Kicked Out Of Restaurant Over Her 'Too Revealing' Outfit

Ms McClanahan pointed out that the steakhouse's waitress's outfit looked more revealing

A nurse from Louisiana in a Facebook post revealed that she was kicked out of a steakhouse she often visited. She claimed that the management said that her outfit was "too revealing" and violated its dress code.

For her day out at Stabs Prime Steak and Seafood in Baton Rouge, Y'Mine McClanahan wore a two-piece outfit- a floral tube top and a long skirt. In her Facebook post, she revealed that she has worn the same outfit to a separate location "several times."

However, she was told to leave over a recent change in the restaurant's dress code policy, the New York Post reported.

"People can wear jeans, regular t-shirts, their waitresses can wear mini skirts with their butt hanging out and fish nets but my set is too revealing for the 'atmosphere' they're trying to create," the family nurse practitioner wrote in her post. "Never again. I'm done with Stabs."

Ms McClanahan posted a video of a heated exchange with the steakhouse's co-owner Dori Murvin who pointed out flaws in her outfit. In the video, Ms Murvin said, "This is just too revealing at the top.

"I just wanted to get it on camera why I can't come in with what I have on," McClanahan asked.

"This is just too revealing at the top," Murvin explained, motioning her hands over her chest.

Ms McClanahan pointed out that the steakhouse's waitress's outfit looked more revealing, however, the owner ignored the comment.

"I'm telling you that we have buckled down on our dress code," Ms Murvin replied. "It's been like this for a while now."

Ms McClanahan said that her $75 outfit was not revealing her "breast" and was appropriate to wear. She also uploaded a video of a waitress at the steakhouse wearing a short skirt and fish nets.

She then decided to head to a nearby restaurant where she received multiple compliments on her outfit.

"I left feeling kind of mortified, violated, ashamed and really humiliated because I had never had something happen like this to me as a working professional," McClanahan revealed to WAFB.

"You feel alienated and it's like well what's wrong with me. What's the problem with me?"

However, the restaurant website specifies that tank tops are not allowed inside the restaurant.

Her Facebook post soon caught the attention of internet users.

A user wrote, "AWFUL!! It's not even revealing or anything. I'm sorry sis!"

"So you can't wear that but the waitress can wear what she had on make that make sense," another pointed out.

"Sorry this happened to you sis. Disgusting. Will never patronize them," stated another.

