How To Apply, Documents Needed And More: Visa On Arrival Process For Indians Explained

Needless to say, traveling and exploring the world is a dream for many people. However, getting to international destinations comes with its challenges. To travel to some nations, you need a pre-approved visa which must be completed well in advance of the intended travel date. However, some countries also offer visas on arrival, or free visas to visitors, making it easy to plan a visit.

Recently, India's passport ranked 80th spot in the Henley Passport Index list, with citizens allowed to travel to 62 countries without a visa, including popular tourist destinations like Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, Cambodia, Jordan, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka. While this does not include any European destinations, an Indian passport can get you access to a large chunk of Asian countries. Many countries offer visas on arrival for Indians, making travel easier and hassle-free.

What is Visa on Arrival?

A Visa on Arrival is a type of visa issued at the time of a foreign national's arrival in a country. This means that visitors can simply show up at their destination and get their visa there, without applying for it in advance.

The process of Visa on Arrival countries for Indians may vary since each country has its specific procedures. The application for a visa on arrival has to be submitted at the airport along with the necessary documents as directed by the respective immigration authorities.

Visa on Arrival process

Upon reaching the destination airport, Indian travellers need to proceed to the designated visa-on-arrival counter where they will be required to fill out a visa application form, submit the necessary documents, and pay the visa fee. The immigration authorities will then process the application, and upon approval, the traveller is granted the visa.

Documents needed for Visa on Arrival

Valid passport

Arrival/departure form

Passport-sized photographs

Proof of purpose of visit

Hotel reservations, invitation letters, etc

Proof of financial means such as bank statements

Return or onward ticket

Visa on Arrival Fees

The fees for visa-on-arrival can vary between countries. While some countries impose no charges for this service, others may require a predetermined fee depending on the duration of your stay.

Duration of Visa on Arrival

Duration of Visa on Arrival varies depending on the country. It can range from 15 days to 30 days or more. Overstaying your visa could result in fines or other legal consequences.