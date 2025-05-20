How 'Hope Molecules' Released During Exercise Can Transform Your Mental Health

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Exercise enhances mental well-being by releasing "hope molecules." Myokines cross the blood-brain barrier, acting as natural antidepressants. Exercise shows moderate to large effects on depressive symptoms in studies.

Have you ever heard someone say they felt refreshed and relieved after a walk, run, workout, or trek? Despite the physical fatigue, many people report a mental boost following exercise - and now, science explains why. While the physical benefits of regular movement, such as lower blood pressure, reduced risk of diabetes and cancer, and healthier ageing, are well known, experts are uncovering powerful mental health advantages too. Recent research points to the release of "hope molecules" during physical activity - tiny biological messengers that may change how we respond to life's challenges and stress.

According to The Guardian, one of the most interesting health research projects of the past decade or so has looked at how exactly exercise makes us feel good. Research shows that there appears to be a clear scientific reason that we can see at a cellular level. When muscles contract, they secrete chemicals into the bloodstream. Among these chemicals are myokines, which have been referred to as "hope molecules". These small proteins travel to the brain, cross the blood-brain barrier, and act as an antidepressant. They do this by improving our mood, our ability to learn, our capacity for locomotor activity, and protecting the brain from the negative effects of ageing. This has been referred to as "muscle-brain cross-talk".

The largest synthesis study of the effect of exercise on major depressive disorder and depressive symptoms showed moderate to large effects of exercise on depressive symptoms. The authors argue that exercise is an efficacious treatment option for those suffering. This has led to "social prescriptions" from GPs, such as more time outdoors, daily walks, and moving from a purely medical model of care to one best suited for the individual, mixing physical activity, community engagement and medicine when needed.

The links between physical activity and mental health are acutely true for children and young people as well. A large study from Norway showed that physically active teenagers in team sports had higher self-esteem and life satisfaction, particularly for senior high-school girls. This also was true for university students, where a clear association was found between inactivity and poor mental health, self-harm and suicidal attempts.

What Are "Hope Molecules"?

According to the FHE Health Mental Hospital in Deerfield Beach, Florida, "hope molecules" (myokines) are proteins released during exercise that act as antidepressants, improving mood, learning, and brain health. They cross the blood-brain barrier, reducing depression and trauma symptoms and increasing stress resilience. Exercise also releases neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, positively impacting mental health. Research suggests exercise should be considered a treatment option for depression due to its profound impact on reducing symptoms.

While myokines are directly linked to exercise and improvements in the body and brain, they aren't the only happy molecules that can make you feel good. Neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin, are also released during exercise and can positively impact the brain.

How can you activate the 'hope molecule' to boost mental health?

Hope molecules can be boosted through physical activities like running, swimming, and dancing, as well as pleasurable activities like painting, listening to music, and meditation. Social connections, self-care, and enjoyable activities also increase hope molecules, promoting mental well-being, positivity, and resilience. Engaging in activities you enjoy and nurturing social bonds can enhance overall health and quality of life.

Take Care of Your Mental Health

When you're feeling low, it's easy to slip into scrolling through social media or binge-watching shows - often deepening the sense of sadness by comparing your life to others. The real remedy? Movement. Whether it's joining a sports team, going for a long walk, or attending a gym or yoga class, physical activity can significantly boost your mood. Exercise not only strengthens the body but also fuels hope and supports mental well-being.