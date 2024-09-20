How Elliott Hill Went From Being An Intern To Nike's CEO

Elliott Hill was in various senior leadership positions across Europe and North America.

Nike has announced the return of Elliott Hill as president and CEO, succeeding John Donahoe. The leadership shake-up comes amid the sportswear giant's efforts to revive its sales and combat increasing competition in the industry. Mr Hill, who boasts an impressive 32-year career at Nike, held numerous roles and has been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory. His endeavours have contributed significantly to the brand's growth, propelling it to an impressive revenue of over $39 billion. As Mr Hill comes to the helm, employees and industry observers are eager to see how his deep expertise influences Nike's future.

Homecoming for Elliott Hill

Effective October 14, 2024, Mr Hill will not only step into the role of CEO but also join the NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. While he may be relatively unknown to the broader public, within Nike, he is a respected figure. Many employees hold him in high regard, recognising his commitment and contributions to the brand.

Mr Hill is a graduate of Texas Christian University (TCU) and Ohio University, currently serving on TCU's Board of Trustees. His journey at Nike began as an intern in 1988, and over the years, he has navigated through 19 different roles, culminating in his retirement in 2020 as President of Consumer and Marketplace.

A successful track record



Throughout his career at Nike, Mr Hill was in various senior leadership positions across Europe and North America, expanding the company's footprint and boosting its revenue. As President of Consumer and Marketplace, he was responsible for managing Nike's largest brands and driving the company's commercial and marketing strategies across its global markets.



On his LinkedIn profile, Mr Hill stated, “In my previous role at NIKE as President – Consumer and Marketplace, I was running the largest brands in the sports industry and responsible for helping to grow NIKE, Inc. to $39 billion. I was also responsible for the NIKE business, which included the Jordan Brand and marketing operations and all four of Nike's geographies.”



His passion for sports extends beyond his professional life. In his free time, he enjoys running, hiking, cycling, and skiing and even founded a baseball team in Austin called the Austin Moontowers. He balances his active lifestyle with family time, spending quality moments with his wife, Gina, and their two children, Peyton and Austin.

Looking ahead

In his return to Nike, Mr Hill is eager to reconnect with his colleagues and foster new relationships. “NIKE has always been a core part of who I am, and I'm ready to help lead it to an even brighter future,” he said, adding “For 32 years, I've had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping to shape our company into the magical place it is today.”



Mr Hill is eager to reconnect with the many employees and trusted partners he's worked with over the years, and is just as excited to build new, impactful relationships that will move them ahead, he said. "Together with our talented teams, I look forward to delivering bold, innovative products that set us apart in the marketplace and captivate consumers for years to come," he added.