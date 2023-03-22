Hollywood Legend Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries In Car Crash

The star suffered "minor injuries".

Hollywood actor Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries after he loses control of his car while driving and crashes it into a gate in Malibu. The veteran actor lost control of his Lexus on slick roadways in Malibu, California, which had just seen heavy rain.

According to CNN, the Malibu Police Department confirmed that the 97-year-old actor, who starred in the classic children's films "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Mary Poppins," suffered "minor injuries."

The fire department had also been notified of the incident, but no further details were available about the actor, who last month became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox's singing contest, "The Masked Singer."

The TMZ reports stated that he was bleeding from the nose and mouth and might have suffered a concussion. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he had no interest in going to a hospital. Dick's taken a beating onscreen during his seven decades in Hollywood, so we're guessing a few minor bumps and bruises don't faze him much.