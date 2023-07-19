Highly Venomous Sea Snake Washes Up On Australian Beach

The beach walkers encountered the snake on Sunshine Beach.

A highly venomous sea snake has washed up on the Queensland Sunshine Coast. On Tuesday, morning walkers were greeted by the enormous snake on the beach. The beach walkers encountered the snake on Sunshine Beach.

The beachgoers told Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 that the snake was in poor condition.

Stewart McKenzie told News.com.au, "It was definitely unwell, it had a big injury to its side like something had taken a chunk out of it."

Mr McKenzie was unsure if the snake could be saved, so it was transported to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

The enormous sea snake is estimated to be at least 10 years old and weighed between 2-4 kilos and was just over a metre in length.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 in a Facebook post warned beach walkers not to touch the snake. "DO NOT try and pick up the sea snake and put it back in the ocean. Sea Snakes are highly venomous and should only be handled by professionals."

The snake catchers in a follow-up post informed that the snake is a Stokes Sea Snake.

In another post, it informed that the Stokes Sea snake could not make it. "It had a bad injury and didn't have much energy left once it arrived at the Wildlife Hospital. At least it's not in pain anymore."

Reacting to the post, several internet users expressed their surprise.

A user wrote, "I didn't realise sea snakes grew this large! I hope it has a happy ending."

Another user wrote, "Can they tell how old it is?? I'd love to know. It looks huge, I wonder if it's not just old & at the end of its life??"

"I am always amazed watching your page, but I enjoy it from afar! I'll take the occasional gator showing up at the beach," the third user wrote.