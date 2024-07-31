Hero Teachers Critical After Saving Children From Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift-Themed Event

Merseyside police said that three young girls, ages 6,7 and 9, were stabbed to death

Two heroic teachers are fighting for their lives after being stabbed while trying to save children at a Taylor Swift-themed party in the UK, TMZ reported. Leanne Lucas acted quickly to get children to safety through a fire escape, while her colleague, Heidi Barlow, locked others in a bathroom stall to protect them from a knife-wielding attacker who rampaged through the yoga and dance event in Southport on Monday.

Both women are now in critical condition. Leanne's aunt, Pauline Bennett, shared that Leanne is awaiting surgery and that her only concern was protecting the children. However, due to her small frame, she couldn't stand a chance against the attacker. Leanne's family is hoping and praying for her recovery, while Heidi's exact condition remains unclear.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed that two children died in the attack, with a third confirmed dead on Tuesday morning. The motive for the attack is still unknown. The suspect, a 17-year-old, was seen pacing outside a home 20 minutes before the incident and was later apprehended and questioned by the police.

The news has been so shocking that even Taylor Swift herself said she was completely stunned by the attack, and members of the Royal family have spoken out about the terror.

Merseyside police said that three young girls, ages 6,7 and 9, were stabbed to death in the horrifying midday attack on Monday, while eight other children were stabbed, including five in critical condition.

"We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

Soon after the Monday attack, prayers for Lucas, who owns Enlighten- the company that organised the event, quickly began popping up online.

"I'm absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne," Sunshine Yoga, another local studio, wrote on Facebook in a since-deleted post, according to the Sun.

"Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can't believe it. Please pray," the studio added.