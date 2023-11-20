'Healing Monday': Gurugram Company Offers One-Day Leave As India Loses World Cup

Diksha Gupta of Marketing Moves Agency in Gurugram, shared a post on LinkedIn.

After India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, a Gurugram-based company has granted a one-day relaxation leave to its employees to help them "come back stronger."

After Australia's victory by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final, Diksha Gupta, an employee at Marketing Moves Agency in Gurugram, shared a post on LinkedIn. Having actively participated in the World Cup campaigns, she conveyed the challenges her team encountered in dealing with the loss. However, a twist in the tale ensued.

"Today morning, I woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss. It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived," she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Alongside, she also shared screenshots of the message received by her boss, Chirag Alawadhi, which read, "Hi Team! In light of India's loss in the current WC, we recognise the impact on our team members. To offer some support during this time, the company has decided to grant a one-day leave relaxation. We believe this will provide an opportunity for everyone to regroup and recover. We will come back stronger."

The news was confirmed by a subsequent email. She also shared the screenshots of the chat and email on X, formerly Twitter.

See the post here:

Following India's defeat to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final, social media saw an influx of requests for the "Mondayest Monday ever" as a way to mourn the loss. The hashtag #MondayestMondayEver rapidly gained popularity on Twitter, with numerous users advocating for a national holiday to allow fans the time to cope with their disappointment.

A user wrote on X, "I need a Mondayest Monday ever to recover from this heartbreaking loss."

"Monday aur World Cup haarne ka dukh jhela nahi ja raha (cannot bear the pain of Monday and losing the World Cup), a petition to declare a national cry holiday today," the third user wrote on X.



