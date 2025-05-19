"He Was Getting 8 LPA": Gurugram Recruiter Mocks Job Seeker For Rs 19 Lakh Salary Demand

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Gurgaon recruiter shares salary hike demands from software engineers. Candidates requested up to 137.5% salary increases without justification. Critics argue salary should reflect skills, not just previous pay.

A Gurgaon-based real estate recruiter, known as @GurugramDeals on X, sparked controversy on social media by sharing his experience with software engineers demanding significant salary hikes without justification. In a viral post, he described two instances where candidates asked for 100% salary increases without demonstrating sufficient skills or expertise to warrant such a raise.

He first shared a post about a job candidate who demanded a significant salary hike from Rs 8 LPA to Rs 19 LPA, a 137.5% increase. The recruiter expressed frustration, stating that 50% is the maximum hike candidates can reasonably ask for. He also compared the candidate unfavorably to more experienced and articulate candidates, calling him a "joker."

"A guy we interviewed for a tech role was getting Rs. 8 LPA and asked us for Rs. 19 LPA!! Dreaming big is ok, but asking for such a big jump without being able to justify it kills one's chances of getting selected. Maybe such candidates are happy in their current role and will only switch if they get a big hike," he wrote on X. "Asking for 19LPA when sitting at 8LPA is a joke, hence he is technically a joker, no?', he stated in another post.

See the post here:

A guy we interviewed for a tech role was getting Rs. 8 LPA and asked us for Rs. 19 LPA!! Dreaming big is ok but asking for such a big jump without being able to justify it kills one's chances of getting selected. Maybe such candidates are happy in their current role and will only… — Bhandari (@GurugramDeals) May 17, 2025

However, the post has drawn criticism for its tone and intent, with many questioning the recruiter's approach. Some argued that salary should be determined by skills and market value, not previous salary. Many also felt that the recruiter's stance could undervalue talented candidates who might be worth more than their previous salary, highlighting a common issue in hiring practices.

One user wrote, "Seems reasonable to me. I made a switch from 15 to 50 LPA last year."

Another commented, "Break the cycle sir , many of us come from humble beginnings, if you have the opportunity to set an example, i know many that will follow."

A third said, "Everyone has their needs. Why they deserve it should be based on the caliber of the candidate and not on their particular reason for asking for the hike. Even if the first guy has no pressing needs, if he is capable enough and you have the budget, go with the best candidate."

A fourth added, "Calling someone a joker just because you don't want to hire them, we all know who the real joker is in this situation." A fifth added, "I don't get the concept of compensation based on the last company. The person might have been low-balled, and since the person has great skills and understands the value in the market, they are asking for the same. It might also be possible that they have levelled up so much in the last 1-2 years."

Yet another stated, "If he was a fit for the role, then he is a fit for the salary you budgeted. He may have settled for a lower salary due to some economic pressures. That doesn't mean he should pay for that mistake all his life. Only in India does the HR base the salary on the last pay."

The recruiter responded to the criticism by sharing another example of a candidate requesting a 100% salary hike to cover their child's school fees.

Since my last post on a techie asking for a 137.7% hike ruffled many feathers i am sharing salary demand of another lady we interviewed. She only asked for a 100% hike (from 12LPA to 24LPA). When asked to justify it she said that the international school she wants her kid to go… https://t.co/byHpuO94h7 — Bhandari (@GurugramDeals) May 19, 2025

He maintained his stance, emphasising the importance of justifying one's value to the company when asking for a significant salary increase. He further argued that businesses prioritise profitability, and employees should demonstrate their worth to warrant substantial hikes.