'He Can Be Goofy': Lauren Sanchez Shares What Her Life With Jeff Bezos Looks Like

In a recent interview, Lauren Sanchez gave insight into her romance with partner-billionaire Jeff Bezos. In an interaction with Wall Street Journal, she talked about her daily life, Jeff Bezos and plans for the future.

She told the outlet, "We love to be together and we love to work together." She further shared, "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

She also shared that the Amazon founder is really funny and goofy. She revealed, "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy." She added that the 59-year-old billionaire has a distinctive laugh she's recognised anywhere.

She said, "When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait for a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

Ms Sanchez also revealed that every Sunday, Mr Bezos makes the best pancakes.

"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?'" she said.

Further in the interview, she talked about their work partnership and talked about flying to space in 2024 as part of a women-led space mission of Blue Origin-- Bezos' spaceflight company.

"He's very encouraging and excited," Ms Sanchez said that Mr Bezos is "thrilled we're putting this group together."

The 53-year-old has a helicopter pilot license. She revealed that when she was young she wanted to be a flight attendant but was rejected because of her weight.