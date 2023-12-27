HDFC Agents Harass Mumbai Man, Family Over Unpaid Loan By Relative, Bank Responds

Mr Mehta recounted the incident, emphasising that he had no knowledge of the relative's loan

A resident of Mumbai alleges that he has been receiving menacing calls from HDFC Bank's loan recovery agents following a relative's failure to make a Rs 3,500 EMI payment. Yash Mehta, a business consultant affiliated with Ernst & Young, stated that the agent, identifying herself as Neha, not only contacted him but also verbally abused his father and grandfather, insisting that they settle the outstanding EMI.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Mr Mehta, who holds an HDFC Bank account himself, recounted the incident, emphasising that he had no knowledge of the relative's loan and had not even met them. What troubled him the most was that the agent seemed to possess personal details that should only be known to the bank.

"The agent gave me a threat that she will call my dad and grandfather who are in no way related to the person who took EMI," the man wrote on X. "The person has all the details of my location where I work and all. Who has given HDFC Bank the right to breach my privacy when I am not even related to the person?"

Mr Mehta mentioned that he began receiving calls from over 10 different numbers, and the loan recovery agent displayed abusive behaviour towards him, his father, and his grandfather during these calls.

"They (his family) have been abused very badly too. The lady has contacts that I have and called my father and grandfather and spoke to them in the same language," Mehta wrote, adding that he was receiving multiple calls from different numbers and was being verbally abused by the caller every time he received the calls.

See the post here:

Someone took the EMI and to recover the loan @HDFC_Bank@HDFCBank_Cares is calling the relatives of the person and I am one of them.



The agent gave me a threat that she will call my dad and grandfather who are in no way related to the person who took EMI.



The person has all the… pic.twitter.com/NfGb8FvdRC — Yash Mehta (@YMehta_) December 24, 2023

In an update, Mr Mehta also sent an email to HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

The bank's deputy manager reached out to Mr Mehta and promised that they would look into the matter and revert by January 16.



