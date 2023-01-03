'Hawkeye' Actor Jeremy Renner Out Of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma' From Accident, Still Critical

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries

After suffering serious injuries in a snow-ploughing accident, US actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital but remains in critical condition. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, and is still in intensive care, BBCreported.

In their first statement since the actor's accident, Jeremy Renner's family confirmed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition”.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January). He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the family statement reads, according to Independent.

Mr. Renner's family also thanked hospital staff and first responders as the actor remained hospitalized.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Mr Renner's representative said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

The actor was airlifted on Sunday after the safety feature on his Snowcat plow failed and sent it rolling over his legs. According to TMZ, the 'Hawkeye' actor was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, causing him to lose a significant amount of blood.

One of Mr. Renner's neighbours, who's a doctor, managed to place a tourniquet on the 'Avengers' star's leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital.

The 51-year-old has played 'Hawkeye', a member of Marvel's Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. Mr Renner has also twice been nominated for an Oscar, for his role in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.