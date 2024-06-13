'Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, Yale': LinkedIn User's Impressive Education History Stuns Internet

From 2013 to 2024, the user attended several prestigious institutions

Several people in the world educate themselves and get degrees, not just for the sake of landing a great job, but simply because they enjoy learning. Recently, a screenshot of a LinkedIn user's extensive and impressive Education history went viral, leaving many stunned. The photo shared by X user Nikhil Basu Trivedi shows an individual's academic journey through the world's top Ivy League universities like Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, Princeton, and Yale.

From 2013 to 2024, the user attended several prestigious institutions including Harvard University, Schwarzman Scholars, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, Yale Law School and the University of Auckland.

''Just came across the most absurd education history of all time on LinkedIn,'' the post was captioned on X by Mr Trivedi.

Just came across the most absurd education history of all time on LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/MFp8D0fAfA — Nikhil Basu Trivedi (@nbt) June 12, 2024

The post went viral, with several internet users expressing shock and disbelief at the phenomenal achievements of the unknown scholar. Many curious users went a step ahead to uncover the identity of the person and find out whether he really exists. This ''overachiever'' turned out to be Jamie Beaton, the founder and CEO of Crimson Education.

Reacting to the post, one user said, ''Makes sense for his business no? If you are selling services to get into certain schools, what is better than getting into it yourself? Seems like he was working on his business while at the schools.''

Another commented, ''He's what my parents wanted me to be while I struggled with high school algebra.''

A third said, ''In fairness, one of my friends from Princeton did something similar (but less extreme) because he just didn't know what to do with his life. So collecting degrees from top schools became his vocation.''

A fourth added, ''Gotta catch em all,'', while a fifth said, ''The amount of debt.''